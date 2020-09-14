JP Nadda launches PM Narendra Modi's birthday campaign 'Seva Sapath'

GB Nagar: BJP president JP Nadda on Monday (September 14) launched a week-long campaign to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that falls on September 17. The event took place in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The 'Seva Saptah' campaign aims at helping the needy in various ways like providing food, clothes, blood donations, etc.

launching 'Seva Sapath' Abhiyan from Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP on the occasion of the Birthday of Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. https://t.co/fytWzbYgMY — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 14, 2020

Launching the campaign Nadda said, ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning 70 on September 17. Our PM has dedicated his life into the seva (service) of people and the country. Hence, the BJP has decided to observe September 14-20 week as 'Seva Saptah'.''

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, JP Nadda shared pictures of the event and said that every BJP worker is eager to serve the people of the country following Narendra Modi's footprint.

"Crores of BJP workers will serve the people as part of the campaign during the week," he told party leaders and workers. During the 'Seva Saptah' BJP workers will take up cleanliness and plantation drives, blood and plasma donation, across all districts in the country.

Jadda said that the BJP has decided to work at 70 spots in every district for cleanliness, fruit distribution. ''We will visit hospitals and take care of the ill. There will be blood donation drives with a special focus on plasma donation," he said.

The campaign launch event was also attended by Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar and local MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar.