kashi vishwanath corridor

JP Nadda offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath ahead of the grand inauguration; Watch

The BJP leader performed the rituals with his wife.

JP Nadda offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath ahead of the grand inauguration; Watch
(Source: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday (December 12) reached Varanasi ahead of the grand opening of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by PM Modi and offered prayer at the holy Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The BJP leader performed the rituals with his wife. Here’s the video!

After the puja, Nadda said that he feels lucky to be able to offer prayer at the holy shrine.

“I feel fortunate to have offered prayers at the temple. Tomorrow, PM Modi will be inaugurating the 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham', which has been upgraded to 50,000 square metre space. This shows the visionary of the approach of PM Modi,” said Nadda.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in a grand ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi is bracing for a grand opening of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the holy city.

Nearly 3,000 saints, seers and various dignitaries associated with different religious mutts, artists will arrive and attend the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (KVD).

The grand event will be broadcast live from over 51,000 places nationwide.

