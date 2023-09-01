New Delhi: Opposition alliance INDIA on Friday passed a resolution to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections together and agreed on seat-sharing formula in collaborative spirit of give-and-take, news agency PTI reported. The INDIA parties said that the seat sharing arrangement will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest. The decision has been taken in the third meeting of the alliance taking place in Maharashta's Mumbai. The bloc also passed resolution to hold rallies across country on the issues of public concern.

"We will hold rallies at earliest in different parts of country on issues of public concern" stated the resolution passed at Mumbai meet.

Theme For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

As per the INDIA bloc's resolution passed on September 1, the common theme under which the parties will coordinate their communications strategies, campaigns in different languages will be 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega India'.