Judge seen in sexually explicit video, NCW seeks strict action

New Delhi: The NCW demanded harsh punishment on Friday ( December 2, 2022) for the Rouse Avenue court judge who was allegedly caught on video engaging in a "sexually explicit" act with a woman inside his office earlier this week. The Delhi High Court has barred the sharing of the video, which appeared on social media on Tuesday (November 29, 2022) claiming that doing so would cause "irreparable harm" to the plaintiff's privacy rights. In a statement issued on Friday, the National Commission for Women stated that it had come across a media report about an "objectionable video" of a Rouse Avenue court judge.

NCW on the issue

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Registrar General, Delhi High Court seeking an action taken report and to take strict action against the judge if allegations are found to be true," the NCW said. The commission has also requested information on whether the Rouse Avenue Court has an Internal Committee in place, as required by the POSH Act of 2013.

High Court has taken cognisance of incident

The commission has requested a report on actions taken within seven days. Justice Yashwant Varma stated in an order issued late Wednesday night that the high court had taken cognizance of the incident and that its registrar general had conveyed to authorities the need to block the video across social media platforms. "Bearing in mind the sexually explicit nature of the contents of that video and taking into consideration the imminent, grave and irreparable harm that is likely to be caused to the privacy rights of the plaintiff an ad interim ex parte injunction is clearly warranted," the court had said in its order.

