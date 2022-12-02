Karnataka: Hindu man lodges complaint against wife for forcing to Christianity, giving death threats

New Delhi: Amid recent outrage against forced conversions, a new case has surfaced from Karnataka where a man has lodged a complaint against his wife alleging a forceful conversion bid. This case is coming from Bengaluru where the Hindu man lodged a complaint against his Christian wife and her parents at Mahalakshmi police station, police said on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Incidentally, a Hindu man, working at a welding shop, fell in love with a Christian girl and later married her. However, his wife and her family soon started forcing him to convert to Christianity. The complaint stated that the harassment soon started getting unbearable as the accused started giving him death threats.

He even looked forward to fleeing the state and started looking for jobs in other states, but his wife lodged missing complaints deliberately to harass him. He also said that his wife had taken a loan in his name from their neighbours.

Also Read: Muslim college row: Ruling BJP in Karnataka takes U-turn, says matter not discussed at government level

Earlier, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had launched a nationwide public "awareness campaign", claiming that illegal religious conversions are taking place across the country and claimed that only seven states in the country have anti-conversion laws which are not enough to deal with the menace of illegal conversion across the country.