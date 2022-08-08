Juhi Vyas's excellent skills are causing waves in the glamour world

With every passing day, we get to meet a new content creator. While social media has promoted the growth of many unprecedented talents, don't you think that everything is chestnut? And yet, a few talented souls like Juhi Vyas are successfully able to bring themselves to the top by proving that they are gold in this dime-a-dozen world.

Juhi Vyas has been making headlines for winning the first runner-up title for Mrs Indian Inc 2022 for over a month now. While people are gradually learning her story after achieving this milestone, a cosmic number of people knew her before this. Juhi Vyas is particularly well known in the social media realm for the relatable and admirable content that she creates.

Being a makeup artist, Juhi Vyas has created looks that are so unique and love-worthy. Many of her makeup reels and pictures have gone viral, and several of these have been recreated. Juhi Vyas is an inspiration for other make-up enthusiasts. She owns a salon and spa in her home town of Durg, Chhattisgarh. Besides make-up, she also does hairstyling and is idolised for the same.

On her Instagram page, Juhi Vyas has posted a glimpse of her every makeup look. The artist has also groomed numerous brides and made their special days even more memorable. Moreover, Juhi's skills in makeup and hairstyling are so chic and delineate the newest fashion trend.

The woman is an all-rounder. Being a multifaceted personality isn't easy, but Juhi Vyas does it in the snap of a finger. She is a software engineer, entrepreneur, makeup artist, hairdresser, dancer, and also influencer. She will soon be seen working with Flicka Cosmetics and has worked with brands like Inspire, Boho Rani, and Neeta Lulla. We hope that Juhi Vyas keeps ascending the ladder of success.

(Above mentioned article is Impact Feature, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)