Julana Assembly Election Result 2024: Congress' Vinesh Phogat Emerges Frontrunner

As Haryana prepares for assembly election results today, all eyes are on the unique showdown between Kavita Dalal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress's Vinesh Phogat in Jualana. The ruling BJP is confident about clinching a third term, while the Congress, out of power for a decade, is eager for a comeback. Counting begins at 8 am, with all security measures in place. Julana election marks a dramatic debut for both candidates, with Dalal being India’s first woman WWE wrestler and Phogat a renowned Olympic athlete.

The political stakes are high in Julana, a cradle of Indian wrestling. While the BJP’s Yogesh Bairagi, a professional pilot and youth wing VP, also vies for a win, the spotlight remains on the wrestling rivals. Voter turnout reached 67.90% across Haryana’s 90 constituencies, where 1,031 candidates competed, including 464 Independents and 101 women.

Exit polls suggest a possible Congress victory, but BJP Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini remains confident, predicting his party will secure a third term. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda expresses optimism for a Congress majority as anticipation builds for the counting day on October 8.