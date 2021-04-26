Just as they did...: US President Joe Biden 'determined' to help India in time of need amid COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: The United States President Joe Biden on Monday (April 26, 2021) joined the other global leaders in extending help to India which is going through the raging second wave of coronavirus.

Hours after Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Advisor announced to send more supplies and resources to India, the US President expressed, "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need."

April 25 witnessed India making a grim record of reporting the highest single-day spike in the world with over 3.49 lakh new COVID-19 cases. As per the Union Health Ministry's data on Sunday morning, the country also saw 2,767 deaths in 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now mounted to 1,69,60,172, of which, 1,92,311 have succumbed to the virus, while 26,82,751 are active cases.

The US Vice President Kamala Harris also stated that they are working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak.

"As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India—including its courageous healthcare workers," she said.

In view of the deteriorating COVID-19 condition in the country, the US along with several other countries have come forward to help India.

The United States said that it is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies and has also identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India.

"To help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India," the White House said in a statement after Jake Sullivan's call with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

The United States is also pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis. Additionally, Joe Biden is also deploying an expert team of public health advisors from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work in close collaboration with the US Embassy, India's health ministries, and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service staff.

