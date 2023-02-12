'Just Like he Used to Sell Tea, he is....': Telangana Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy's Jibe at PM Narendra Modi

Ahead of Telangana Election 2023, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, previously called Telangana Rashtra Samithi, has sharpened its attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders. The BJP has been trying tooth and nail to woo the voters of the state and dethrone the BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. So, KCR is well aware of the fact that the fight in the state elections may be between the BJP and the BRS and thus the ruling party leaders have been targeting the BJP's top brass.

Recently, Telangana Labor Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy on February 10 took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over disinvestments in the PSUs. Taking a swipe at PM Modi, Reddy claimed that PM Modi is selling the PSUs just like he used to sell tea. Reddy made the remarks while speaking in the state assembly.

Reddy also accused the Center of not releasing the funds allocated to Telangana under various schemes for the labourers. He said that the Center is not releasing insurance funds to Telangana, due to which the workers are facing hardship. The Center was to release Rs 463 crore during the current financial year, but so far only Rs 226 crore has been released, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao termed Congress and BJP "anarchic forces" and urged people to never allow these parties to rule the State. KTR was referring to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy's remarks on demolishing Pragathi Bhavan and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's threats that the BJP if voted to power, would demolish the domes on the Secretariat.

While addressing the State assembly, the Telangana Minister said, "Yesterday, one man said that he will demolish Pragati Bhavan and now another is telling that he will demolish the Secretariat. We speak about laying foundations whereas they say speak about digging graves. Another person says to blow up with bombs. I ask all my friends to think about what will happen if the state falls into the hands of these anarchic forces. I request the people of Telangana not to put the state into the hands of these mad people. I also request to reject the parties, these anarchic forces, and anarchic words which only think of blowing, demolishing and not any constructive ideas." said KTR.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay courted fresh controversy by threatening to demolish the domes of the newly-built state secretariat saying that the party will destroy the cultural symbols of the Nizam in Telangana. (With agency inputs)