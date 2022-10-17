Justice DY Chandrachud appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on November 9

New Delhi: Justice DY Chandrachud will be appointed the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday (October 17, 2022). He will take oath a day after incumbent CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demits office on attaining the age of 65.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22," Rijiju tweeted.

Extending my best wishes to Justice DY Chandrachud for the formal oath taking ceremony on 9th Nov. https://t.co/awrT3UMrFy pic.twitter.com/Nbd1OpEnnq — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 17, 2022

While Justice UU Lalit has a brief tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years. He will demit office on November 10, 2024.