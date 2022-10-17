NewsIndia
JUSTICE DY CHANDRACHUD

Justice DY Chandrachud appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on November 9

Justice DY Chandrachud will take oath a day after incumbent CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demits office on attaining the age of 65.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 07:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Justice DY Chandrachud appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on November 9

New Delhi: Justice DY Chandrachud will be appointed the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday (October 17, 2022). He will take oath a day after incumbent CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demits office on attaining the age of 65.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22," Rijiju tweeted.

While Justice UU Lalit has a brief tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years. He will demit office on November 10, 2024.

Live Tv

Justice DY ChandrachudDY ChandrachudChief justice of IndiaCJI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN