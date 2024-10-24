Justice Sanjiv Khanna Appointed New Chief Justice Of India, To Succeed Dy Chandrachud; Who Is He?

The President on Thursday has appointed Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the 51st Chief Justice of India, days after incumbent CJI D Y Chandrachud wrote to the Union Law Ministry, naming him as his successor. Justice Khanna is the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court. Justice Khanna will serve a six-month term until his retirement on May 13, 2025. This transition follows the established convention wherein the outgoing Chief Justice nominates the second-most senior judge as the next head of the judiciary, pending the government’s approval.

Who Is Justice Sanjiiv Khanna?

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. He began his legal practice at the district courts of Tis Hazari, before moving on to the Delhi High Court and various tribunals. Known for his diligent work ethic and legal acumen, he was elevated as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and became a permanent judge in 2006.

Justice Khanna's judicial career saw a significant milestone in January 2019 when he was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India. Over the years, he has contributed to several important cases and verdicts, earning him a reputation as one of the judiciary’s most respected figures.

Chandrachud’s Legacy

Justice Chandrachud, who took over as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022, leaves behind a significant legacy. During his tenure, he was part of several landmark rulings, including the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict, the electoral bond scheme, the Sabarimala case, and more recently, the same-sex marriage case.