Justice4KashmiriHindus trends on twitter as Kashmiri pandits mark 30 years of exodus from Valley

#Justice4KashmiriHindus started trending on microblogging site Twitter on Sunday (January 19) marking 30 years of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley. It was on January 19, 1990 when around 5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee the Valley aftre they were targeted by Islamists.

The Islamists raised the slogans of “Ralive, Tsalive ya Galive (convert to Islam, leave the place or perish)”, which forced the Kashmir Pandits to flee their homeland to escape from their homes and live as refugees in different parts of the country.

Ahead of the 30th anniversary, Twitter also trended #HumWapasAayenge (We Pledge to Return), inspired by the dialogue “Hum Aayenge Apne Watan” from the yet-to-be released film ‘Shikara’ on Saturday (January 18).

As per a documentary produced by Creative Hindu Alliance and Mohan Wanchoo, testimonies of Kashmiri Pandits who left Kashmir and are now settled in America talk about the horrors they faced in Jammu and Kashmir during that phase. Aditya Bakaya speaks about how terrorists shed blood under the guise of demonstrations by Muslim women and stones were handed to small children as young as 6-7 years.

People like Virender Haque, Neerja Sadhu, Shashi Tikoo Ganju, and Neerja Haku are some Kashmiri Pandits who have seen this phase very closely and have suffered the pain of leaving their homes and city. It was revealed that in 1990, preparations were made to make Kashmir slaughter of Hindus. Pakistan TV channels were played in Kashmir at those times. These channels use to run propaganda against Hindus. Now, these Pakistani channels are completely banned in Kashmir.

These claims have been made by Kashmiris who used to live in the region in the 1990s and are recounting the atrocities they saw or faced, Zee News does not claim these to be facts.

In July 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that the central government is committed to bringing Kashmiri Pandits back to the Valley.