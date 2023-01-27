topStoriesenglish2566334
NewsIndia
DELHI POLICE

Juvenile Apprehended for Snatching Groom's Currency Note Garland Worth Rs 1.6 Lakh

A case was registered under section 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation was undertaken.

Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 03:30 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Juvenile Apprehended for Snatching Groom's Currency Note Garland Worth Rs 1.6 Lakh

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly snatching a groom's garland carrying currency notes worth Rs 1,64,500, police said on Friday.
The incident happened in west Delhi's Mayapuri. The matter came to light on Wednesday when the groom's brother reported that a boy had snatched the groom's garland when he was about to sit on a horse for the wedding ceremony, police said.

A case was registered under section 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation was undertaken, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghansham Bansal said during the course of investigation, CCTV footages of the nearby areas were analysed.

Through Technical and manual surveillance, the juvenile was traced and apprehended from his locality in Hari Nagar.

Seventy-nine notes of denomination of five hundred rupees, amounting to Rs 39,500, out of 329 notes were recovered from his house, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba