Jyoti Maurya's Case Opens Floodgates Of Similar Incidents From Bihar's Samastipur To UP's Kanpur

The Samastipur case is related to a school teacher who allegedly left her husband for the Principal of the school. 

Jul 11, 2023

It appears that the SDM Jyoti Maurya incident has opened a floodgate for similar incidents from across the country wherein wives have deserted their husbands after completing their education and getting a better job post their marriages. Similar incidents have been reported from Bihar's Samastipur and Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur as well. The Samastipur case is related to a school teacher who allegedly left her husband for the Principal of the school. The husband has filed an FIR with the police and alleged that her wife has absconded with the principal after 13 years of marriage. The husband claimed that he helped his wife become a teacher after being educated. But the woman fled leaving him. Now the husband has filed an FIR in the police station pleading for justice.

Complainant Chandan Kumar claimed in the FIR that wife Sarita Kumari is absconding since last year's Durga Puja time. Sarita Kumari was posted in Primary School Jorpura. Chandan Kumar, a resident of Mahipura in Vaishali district, has alleged that his wife Sarita has eloped with the headmaster of the school, Rahul Kumar. The couple has two children. 

However, Rahul Kumar denied the allegation saying that teacher Sarita Kumari had taken treatment last May and is not coming to school after applying for leave. There is no doctor's report in this application and thus a written complaint has been given to the Block Education Officer in this regard.

A similar case came to light from the Rasoolabad area in Kanpur Dehat where a husband accused his wife of infidelity after getting a government job. The husband claimed that he made his wife take a nursing course. He got a job as CHO (Community Health Officer) in Rasulabad CHC. After a few days, the wife went away saying that his social status is not of her level. He claimed to be paying the EMI of the loan he took for his wife's education. Arjun, a resident of Ravindrapuram in Rasulabad, was married in the year 2017 to Savita Maurya of Basti district. On the other hand, Savita has claimed that Arjun is not willing to do any work and he only bore her education expenses for one year. 

