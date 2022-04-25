Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gen VK Singh inaugurate mega 'Yog Prabha' event in Delhi

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (Rtd) inaugurated the mega ‘Yog Prabha’ event at Safdarjung airport on Monday. Ministry of Civil Aviation is organizing a mega Yoga event-'Yog Prabha' on Monday at Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.

The event is led by Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia and Minister of State for MoCA General VK Singh witnessing the participation of over 600 officials and employees of MoCA and affiliate organizations.

Common Yoga Protocol, Lecture on Yoga by an expert, Yoga Demonstration will be some of the activities to be undertaken at the event.

At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 to declare June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). This worldwide acceptance of Yoga is a matter of pride for our country, as Yoga is an integral part of our nation`s cultural and spiritual heritage.

With almost two months to International Yoga Day on June 21, 2022, during the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this event will help create wider awareness among the participants about the importance of Yoga in daily life.

