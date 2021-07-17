Jyotiraditya Scindia launches eight new routes to enhance regional aerial connectivity

New Delhi: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday (July 16, 2021) launched eight new routes to enhance the regional aerial connectivity from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Scindia along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan flagged off eight new routes on Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior, Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur, and Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad routes.

"I would like to congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat on the commencement of the new flight operations. We are committed to bolster regional air connectivity and take the Prime Minister's vision of Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) to greater heights," Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

ग्वालियर, जबलपुर, पुणे, अहमदाबाद, सूरत व मुम्बई की जनता को भी इस अवसर पर आत्मीय बधाई व शुभकामनाएँ! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 16, 2021

He added that additional flights between the Delhi-Jabalpur route will also commence from July 18 onwards, and Khajuraho-Delhi-Khajuraho flights from October 2021.

"The new routes will boost the aerial connectivity of Gwalior, the tourism city of Madhya Pradesh with the trade hubs of India, Maharashtra & Gujarat, and further improve economic activity," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a press statement.

UDAN, notably, is the Centre's regional airport development and Regional Connectivity Scheme with the objective of letting the common citizen of the country fly.

Earlier in July, under the UDAN scheme, a new flight had started its operations to connect Kolkata (West Bengal) and Imphal (Manipur) with Dibrugarh (Assam). As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 359 routes and 59 airports including 5 heliports and 2 Water Aerodromes have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme to date.

