Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, CM Kamal Nath government set to collapse

In a major jolt to Congress, senior Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday (March 10) quit the party. Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter and addressed it to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Scindia decided to resign minutes after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Dated March 9, Scindia mentioned in his resignation letter that it is time for him to "move on". The letter, addressed to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, says, "... as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I belive I am unable to do this anymore within this party," Scindia said in his letter.

"I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start," he added.

The fresh political crisis in Madhya Pradesh started on Monday (March 9) evening after around 20 MLAs, including ministers, supporting Scindia went incommunicado.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath swung into action immediately after it was confirmed that around rebel MLAs are not in touch with Congress leaders. Kamal Nath called an emergency meeting of senior leaders at his residence on Monday night and after the meeting, all ministers of his cabinet submitted their resignations. The ministers also expressed faith in CM Kamal Nath and requested him to restructure the Cabinet.

Sources told Zee Media that Scindia has been offered a Rajya Sabha seat and a cabinet berth in the Modi government at the Centre by the BJP. In return, Scindia will have to help the BJP return to power in Madhya Pradesh.

In the 230 member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the support of four Independents, three Samajwadi Party MLAs and two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs. Two seats are currently vacant.