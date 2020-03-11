Jyotiraditya Scindia's son praises his father for taking a 'stand for himself'

Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaryaman Scindia on Tuesday (March 10) hailed his father for taking a 'stand for himself' and resigning from the Congress after remaining in the party.

Scindia Jr. also slammed the critics for claiming that Scindia has decided to quit the Congress because his family is not "power-hungry", saying that history knows that Scindia family has never been hungry for power.

"I am proud of my father for taking a stand for himself. It takes courage to resign from a legacy. History can speak for itself when I say my family has never been power-hungry. As promised we will make an impactful change in India and Madhya Pradesh wherever our future lies," he tweeted.

Scindia resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and posted his resignation letter on Twitter. Scindia decided to resign minutes after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and it is speculated that he would join the BJP on Wednesday (March 11).

Dated March 9, Scindia mentioned in his resignation letter which was addressed to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi that it is time for him to "move on". The letter, addressed to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, says, "... as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I belive I am unable to do this anymore within this party," Scindia said in his letter.

Earlier on Tuesday, 22 MLAs including six ministers close to Scindia also submitted their resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon via email. At least 19 Congress MLAs, who resigned on Tuesday, are currently staying at a resort in Bengaluru.

In the 230 member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the support of four Independents, three Samajwadi Party MLAs and two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs. Two seats are currently vacant.