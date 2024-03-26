K Kavitha Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Excise PMLA Case, Hearing On Interim Bail On April 1

NEW DELHI: In a setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, the Rouse Avenue Court today sent her to Judicial Custody till April 9, 2024. Kavitha was arrested recently in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, while sending her to Tihar Jail for 14 days, also fixed the hearing on the Interim bail plea for April 1, 2024.

Kavitha was represented in court by Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari, accompanied by Advocates Nitesh Rana, Mohit Rao, and Deepak Nagar. She had filed an interim bail application, citing her 16-year-old son's upcoming examinations. The Enforcement Directorate opposed her release to judicial custody, asserting that Kavitha holds significant influence and poses a risk of tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses if granted bail, potentially obstructing the ongoing investigation.

The department continues its investigation into the arrestee's involvement in the current case, delving deeper into uncovering additional proceeds of crime and identifying other individuals associated with or connected to the illicit activities. Investigating economic crimes presents unique challenges, as offenders are often resourceful and influential individuals deeply entrenched in society. They execute their crimes with careful planning and precision, making the investigation process inherently complex.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused K Kavitha and others of conspiring with senior leaders of the AAP, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to obtain benefits in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise policy. It is alleged that in exchange for these benefits, she facilitated a payment of Rs. 100 Crore to the AAP leaders.

According to the ED, through corrupt practices and collusion in the development and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, illicit funds in the form of kickbacks were consistently generated from wholesalers for the AAP. Additionally, K Kavitha and her associates were purportedly involved in reclaiming the advanced payments made to the AAP and in further generating profits or illicit gains from this elaborate conspiracy.