K P Sharma Oli Becomes Nepal PM For Third Term After Prachanda Fails Floor Test

K P Sharma Oli was appointed Nepal’s Prime Minister for the third term on Sunday after Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday.

The 72-year-old assumed the role of Nepal's Prime Minister for the third time, tasked with leading the new coalition government and addressing the pressing need for political stability in the country.

President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed K P Sharma Oli as the new Prime Minister of the coalition between the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and the Nepali Congress (NC).

Oli and his new Cabinet are scheduled to take the oath of office on Monday.

Following the defeat of Prachanda, Oli claimed the majority in the House with the support of NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba and submitted the signatures of 165 House of Representatives (HoR) members -- 77 from his party and 88 from the NC.

K P Sharma Oli held the position of Nepal's Prime Minister from October 11, 2015, to August 3, 2016, and again from February 5, 2018, to July 13, 2021.\

(Based on inputs from PTI)