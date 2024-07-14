Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766407
NewsIndia
NEPAL PRIME MINISTER

K P Sharma Oli Becomes Nepal PM For Third Term After Prachanda Fails Floor Test

K P Sharma Oli assumed the role of Nepal's Prime Minister for the third time, tasked with leading the new coalition government and addressing the pressing need for political stability in the country. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 06:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

K P Sharma Oli Becomes Nepal PM For Third Term After Prachanda Fails Floor Test Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli (Picture source: ANI)

K P Sharma Oli was appointed Nepal’s Prime Minister for the third term on Sunday after Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday.  

The 72-year-old assumed the role of Nepal's Prime Minister for the third time, tasked with leading the new coalition government and addressing the pressing need for political stability in the country. 

President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed K P Sharma Oli as the new Prime Minister of the coalition between the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and the Nepali Congress (NC).  

Oli and his new Cabinet are scheduled to take the oath of office on Monday. 

Following the defeat of Prachanda, Oli claimed the majority in the House with the support of NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba and submitted the signatures of 165 House of Representatives (HoR) members -- 77 from his party and 88 from the NC. 

K P Sharma Oli held the position of Nepal's Prime Minister from October 11, 2015, to August 3, 2016, and again from February 5, 2018, to July 13, 2021.\ 

(Based on inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?