Madurai-born, Toronto-based filmmaker, Leena Manimekalai landed in a bitter controversy when the poster of her upcoming documentary movie depicting Goddess Kaali showed a woman dressed as the Hindu goddess smoking a cigarette. After Hindu priests and political leaders raised an objection to the depiction, several FIRs were filed against her across India. On Friday, Leena shared a Facebook post revealing that her grandmother has passed away and added that she could not "kiss her a goodbye" because of the FIRs filed against her.

The Facebook post, which includes a picture of hers with her grandmother which she wrote was taken before she left for Canada, mentions, "Avva, my grandmother Rajeswari, stopped breathing. She is the binding force for our family. An abode of compassion, love and patience. I don't understand why I am alive when I can't even kiss her a farewell."

She goes on to explain why she could not big her grandmom a final adieu. "I am stuck in Toronto because I am a “criminal” according to the Indian Government that has booked me in nine FIRs and issued a “look out circular” to arrest me in the airport itself - all for a film poster. Three days ago, Avva has told my amma that, I would win all the cases. She whispered “love you, muah” in my last video call with her. Maybe I am alive to live her wish. I am Kali. My avva is Kali’s mother. We can be defeated but not be destroyed."

Check out her Facebook post below:

Leena Manimekalai: Who is she and what's the controversy

Leena Manimekalai is a Madurai-born, Toronto-based Indian filmmaker, poet and actor. Her works include five published poetry anthologies and a dozen films in genres, including documentary, fiction and experimental poem films. She has been recognised for participation, mentions and best film awards in many international and national film festivals. She has received numerous accolades and awards including the Silver Trophy for Best Documentary at the Europe Film Festival (2004), the Independent Diaspora Festivals in Paris and in Norway (2005), the Golden Conch at the Mumbai International Film Festival (2008), and others.

The portrayal of Goddess Kali in the poster of her documentary did not go down well with a section of social media users who had demanded her arrest. Many Indian politicians had also slammed her.