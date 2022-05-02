The Internet is full of fun and groovy trends. Some fade with time while some never get old. Such is the case with the recent ‘Kaccha Badaam’ trend, which still continues to entertain us.

You might have seen several celebrities and influencers dancing to the tune of ‘Kaccha Badaam’ but we are about to show you might end up being your favourite version of this trend.

A Kaccha Badam video has recently gone viral on social media, only this time- it’s boys who are having all the fun.

Watch the video first!

The video shows a group of young schoolboys breaking into an impromptu dance on the recently released Bengali song, on their way to school.

As the boy in front starts grooving to the song and can be seen using the hook step, his friends, who don’t seem such bad dancers themselves join him to give us a masterpiece.

The viral video was shared by a popular Instagram page that goes by the name of RVCJ Media with the caption ‘Craze on another level.’

The video has received overwhelming love on the platform.

One user jokingly wrote, ”Ladkiyon se bhi achha kar rha h,” while another commented, “Ultra pro Max craze.”

A third Instagram user wrote, “Bro pass ho gya hai exam me.”

Another commented, “Sabash beta bahut badhiya.”