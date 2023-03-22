Kailash Gahlot Presents Delhi Budget, Says 'Would Have Been Happier If Manish Sisodia...'

New Delhi: Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot, who was given charge of the department after the resignation of Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday (March 22, 2023) presented Delhi's new Budget. Speaking at the Delhi Assembly while presenting the budget, Gahlot said he would have been "happier" if Sisodia had presented the budget. Calling the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister his "elder brother", Gahlot said that he was sure the best wishes of children all over the world are with Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. Sisodia had been presenting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government"s budget ever since the party came to power in the national capital.

"The network of Delhi Metro doubled between 2015-23. Today the number of buses has increased to 7,379, which is the highest. Today the government has made Delhi a city of tricolors," Gahlot said as he presented the ninth budget of the Delhi government.

The upcoming budget is important for Delhi as we are hosting the G20, he said.

"So this budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful, and modern Delhi," the senior AAP leader added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhiites are "missing" Manish Sisodia on the day of the budget presentation. The AAP chief asserted that the work started by the former minister will be carried on at double the speed.

"Today Delhi's budget will be presented. Delhiites are missing Manish ji very much today. But the work started by him will not stop. The work done by him will be carried forward with double the speed," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi budget presented amid AAP-BJP verbal war over MHA nod

The Delhi Budget was scheduled to be tabled in the assembly on Tuesday, but the AAP government could not do so after the MHA sought clarification on the allocation of funds for infrastructure and advertisements.

The Union Home Ministry then approved the Delhi Budget on Tuesday following a clarification from the AAP government, paving the way for its presentation in the Assembly.

However, furious Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Centre and alleged that it had stalled the budget for ego satisfaction.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, he alleged that the Centre's objection was a departure from tradition and an attack on the Constitution.

"The Delhi government wants to work and not fight. We are tired of fighting and it serves no one. We want to work together with the prime minister, we do not want any tussle," the chief minister said.

His party said March 21 was a "black day" as an elected government was "prevented" from presenting the budget.

The BJP, on the other hand, said that the Kejriwal dispensation sat on the clarifications sought by the Ministry of Home Affairs for three days and then blamed the Centre for gaining "cheap publicity".

The saffron party also accused the chief minister of creating a row over the city government's budget for "cheap publicity" and to hide his own mistakes.