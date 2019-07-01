Kailash Vijayvargiya defends son Akash, says government was at fault

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday backed his son and party MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was recently arrested for beating up a civic official with a cricket bat in Indore. Speaking to news agency ANI, Vijayvargiya questioned the government’s move to issue demolition orders for rains.

He said that the fault was on the government’s part. “I was once a Councillor, Mayor and Minister of the department, we don't demolish any residential building during rains. I don't know if an order for the same was issued by the government, if it wasn't, it's a fault on their part.”

According to the BJP leader, the authorities must have made prior arrangements to house those living in the building.

“If a building is being demolished anyway, then arrangements are made for the residents to live in a 'dharamshala'. There was mishandling from Nagar Nigam. Women staff and women police should have been there. It was immature. This should not happen again,” said Vijayvargiya.

Vijayvargiya’s son had been arrested for assaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais using a cricket bat in full public view.

Speaking to Zee News Akash had defended himself, saying he had no regret about his doing.

After walking out of the jail, Akash had said, “In a situation where a woman was being dragged in front of the police, I couldn't think of anything else.”

“I am not embarrassed by what I did. But I pray to God 'ki vo dobara ballebazi karne ka avsar na de (that I am not given the chance to bat again),” he had said.

Akash had, however, said that he would adopt Gandhian principles when registering his protest in future.