Kalamassery bus burning: NIA special court Ernakulam convicts, sentences terrorist

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet before a special court in Kerala's Ernakulam district against a member of the CPI-Maoist for his alleged role in furthering the activities of the proscribed terrorist organization, an official said on Tuesday (July 20). Vijith Vijayan, 26, of Kerala's Wayanad district, has been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was originally registered in November 2019 at Pantheerankavu police station in Kozhikode against Allan Shuaib Thwaha Fasal and C P Usman for their role in furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organization, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which earlier filed a charge sheet against three accused in May last year. Vijayan, an active member of the CPI (Maoist), was part of the publication division, the NIA official said. He was instrumental in translating the documents of CPI (Maoist) and facilitating recruitment for the banned outfit, the official said.

Vijayan was arrested by the NIA in January. He had motivated and recruited charge-sheeted accused Allan Shuaib into the CPI (Maoist) and was actively involved in enhancing the activities and influence of CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisation, Padantharam, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation into the case continues.

