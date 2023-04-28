Kaliyaganj Rape-Murder: BJP, TMC Workers Clash In Bengal's Cooch Bihar, Several Detained

Kolkata: A scuffle broke out between the BJP and TMC workers in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal during a protest over the alleged murder of a BJP leader and Kaliyaganj rape and murder case. According to reports, several BJP workers who were protesting against the alleged murder of a BJP leader and Kaliyaganj rape and murder case were detained by the police following the scuffle.

West Bengal BJP workers have called for a 12-hour bandh today in North Bengal over alleged police brutality against common people in the state. BJP leader Debasree Choudhury alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government is against the Rajbangshi people. "We have called for a bandh after seeing the condition here. This incident (the alleged murder of a BJP leader) was very shameful. Constant attacks are done on the Rajbangshi people which shows that TMC is against Rajbangshi," Choudhury said.

#WATCH | A scuffle broke out between the BJP and TMC workers in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal during BJP's protest over the alleged murder of a BJP leader and Kaliyaganj rape & murder case pic.twitter.com/dj4WhQUOfc — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

Shutdown In Siliguri

Meanwhile, in Siliguri, BJP workers were seen enforcing a 12-hour bandh by shutting off the shops. On Friday, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, "BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh on Friday in North Bengal to protest against police brutality on common people."

The shutdown has been called following the death of BJP worker Mrityunjay Burman in Radhikapur near Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district. BJP alleged that Mrityunjay died in police firing.

Reacting on this matter BJP MP Debashree Chowdhury said, "The ruling party (Trinamool Congress) is mistaken if they think they could silence us by shooting at our cadres or making random arrests. The whole country is with us," Chowdhury said. She alleged that the state police personnel shot dead the BJP worker, identified as Mritunjay Burman, on Wednesday late night when they came to arrest the party`s panchayat samiti member in Kaliaganj, Bishnu Barman.

Calcutta HC Seeks Detailed Report

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court on Thursday sought a detailed report of the investigation conducted by Mekhilygunge Police in a case pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kaliaganj in West Bengal`s North Dinajpur district.

The bench of Justice Rajashekhar Mantha scheduled May 2 as the next day for the hearing. During the hearing, the court ask to preserve the videography of the post-mortem as if required the court will look into it at a later date.

Court also sought FIR and post-mortem reports and asked police to hand over a copy of the same to the family members of the victim and to the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights member as well. The matter pertains to the death of a minor girl in Kaliaganj.

On April 20, the victim`s body was found floating in a canal in Kaliaganj. The locals alleged that the minor was raped and killed. This led to uproar and protests. People put road blockades, burned tyres and set several shops on fire. Some clashes also broke out between the locals and police.

A video also went viral purportedly showing the police dragging what appeared to be the victim`s body while taking it for a post-mortem. However, Uttar Dinajpur Superintendant of Police on April 22, said that the victim`s post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. "Victim`s post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. No major injury. We will again ask doctors to clarify if there`s any sexual injury," he said.