Kalyan East Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Lock Horns In High-Stakes Battle

The Kalyan East Assembly constituency cast its votes on November 20, 2024, as part of the Maharashtra state elections. Key candidates in the fray include Sulbha Ganpat Gaikwad of the BJP, Dhananjay Baburao Bodare (Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), and Adv. Milind Ravindra Dhage of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the previous assembly elections, Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad of the BJP secured the seat with a victory margin of 12,257 votes, defeating independent candidate Dhananjay Baburao Bodare, who garnered 48,075 votes.

The 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election saw a 61.4% voter turnout, leading to an NDA government formed by the BJP and Shiv Sena in coalition after falling short of a clear majority. This year's election is expected to test the dynamics between the two factions of the Shiv Sena and their respective alignments.