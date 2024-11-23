Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823407https://zeenews.india.com/india/kalyan-east-vidhan-sabha-chunav-result-2024-live-winner-and-losser-candidate-sulabha-kalu-gaikwad-candidate-dhananjay-baburao-bodare-candidate-total-votes-margin-bjp-congress-shiv-sena-ncp-eci-maharashtra-assembly-election-result-2823407.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Kalyan East Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Lock Horns In High-Stakes Battle

The Kalyan East Assembly constituency cast its votes on November 20, 2024, as part of the Maharashtra state elections. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 06:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kalyan East Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Lock Horns In High-Stakes Battle

The Kalyan East Assembly constituency cast its votes on November 20, 2024, as part of the Maharashtra state elections. Key candidates in the fray include Sulbha Ganpat Gaikwad of the BJP, Dhananjay Baburao Bodare (Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), and Adv. Milind Ravindra Dhage of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the previous assembly elections, Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad of the BJP secured the seat with a victory margin of 12,257 votes, defeating independent candidate Dhananjay Baburao Bodare, who garnered 48,075 votes.

The 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election saw a 61.4% voter turnout, leading to an NDA government formed by the BJP and Shiv Sena in coalition after falling short of a clear majority. This year's election is expected to test the dynamics between the two factions of the Shiv Sena and their respective alignments.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK