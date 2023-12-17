Kamal Nath Out, Congress Appoints Jitu Patwari As Madhya Pradesh Chief After Assembly Poll Debacle

Indore: In a strategic move following the setback in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress central leadership has swiftly replaced Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as the new President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

Congress Acknowledges Kamal Nath's Contributions

The announcement was made through a press release by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, expressing gratitude for Kamal Nath's contributions while officially appointing Jitu Patwari to lead the state party. The decision reflects the party's commitment to adaptability and responsiveness.

Jitu Patwari Thanks Congress Central Leadership

Jitu Patwari, an OBC leader, embraced his new role with a pledge to continue the path of duty, emphasizing the strengthening of democracy and the Congress party. In a statement, he expressed pride in his dedication to Congress ideals and values, underscoring his commitment to progress under the guidance of senior party leaders. Jitu Patwari said, "I want to thank party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Congress leadership for having faith in such a normal party worker like me and giving me such a great responsibility."

Jitu Patwari's Supporters Celebrate

Amid celebratory drum beats at Jitu Patwari's residence, the newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief expressed gratitude to party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, for entrusting him with such a significant responsibility.

Patwari outlined his vision for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the party's commitment to spreading its ideology across the state. He aims to play a constructive role as a positive opposition, focusing on the state's overall well-being. "We will be working to spread the Congress ideology across houses. With the blessings of our senior leaders and the cooperation of the young workers, we will ensure that we win Madhya Pradesh. We want to fulfil the role of a positive opposition in Madhya Pradesh and look after the state's wellbeing," Jitu said, speaking to ANI.

While extending best wishes to the newly appointed Chief Minister, Patwari expressed hope that the promises made by the party would be fulfilled. He affirmed the Congress's commitment to supporting the new leadership.

Congress Shake-up In MP After Poll Loss

The decision comes in the wake of the Congress securing only 66 seats in the 230-member Assembly during the recent elections, with the BJP winning 163 seats. Despite the setback, the party has opted to retain Deepak Baij as the state unit chief in Chhattisgarh.

Key Appointments Across States

Simultaneously, the Congress has appointed Umang Singhar as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and Hemant Katare as the Deputy Leader of Madhya Pradesh. In Chhattisgarh, Charan Das Mahant has been appointed as the CLP leader, signalling a comprehensive restructuring within the party.

This strategic reshuffle reflects the Congress's commitment to adaptability, with an eye on rejuvenating its political standing in Madhya Pradesh and reinforcing its presence across states.