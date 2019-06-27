Kamal Nath slams BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya for thrashing Municipal Officer, praises police

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat and said that it is saddening to see that BJP leaders are behaving in this manner. Kamal Nath congratulated the police for arresting Akash, who is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, and said that police must take strict against him. "It's really saddening that a BJP leader behaves in such a manner, I congratulate the police for taking action. Law is same for everyone," Kamal Nath said.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore, yesterday: It's really saddening that a BJP leader behaves in such a manner, I congratulate police for taking action. Law is same for everyone. pic.twitter.com/W2vjtwNepV — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, an Indore court refused to hear Akash's bail plea and transferred the case to Bhopal’s special court. Akash was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer who had come for an anti-encroachment drive in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The police arrested him after an FIR was registered against Akash at MG Road police station in Indore under IPC 353, 294, 506, 147, 148. Akash was produced before the district court after his arrest. He applied for bail but the court rejected his bail plea and sent him to judicial custody till July 7.

The FIR mentioned that Akash and some of his supporters tried to stop the officer who had come to demolish a building, reportedly illegal, in Ganji Compound area of Indore and Akash later assaulted the officer with a cricket bat.

The BJP leader, however, defended himself by saying that Congress leaders were trying to capture the building illegally and he was just trying to stop the Congress leaders from doing so. He said Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma had sent some anti-social elements to capture the building and the Municipal Corporation workers were helping the Congress leader in grabbing the building. Akash said that some Municipal Corporation workers tried to drag the women living in the building by holding their legs and this forced him to take action against the Municipal Corporation officer.