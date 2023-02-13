Kamal Nath Visits Bageshwar Dham, Receives ‘Godman’ Dhirendra Shastri’s Blessings

Chhatarpur: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday visited Bageshwar Dham and met with Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. "I have built a Hanuman temple of over a height of 101 feet in Chhindwara. Today, I came here to worship Lord Hanuman so that the future of Madhya Pradesh would be safe. The challenges that are in Madhya Pradesh today, let us face all these challenges together. Maharaj ji gives blessings to everyone and he gives blessings to me as well," Kamal Nath told reporters here.

When asked about Dhirendra Shastri`s statements on making India a Hindu nation, he said, "India runs according to its constitution. Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar made the constitution. That is the Constitution of India."

A ‘Mahayagya’ is being organised at Bageshwar Dham regarding the making of the Hindu nation from February 13 to February 18 here. According to reports, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also visit Bageshwar Dham on February 18.

On the other hand, Saint Gurusharan Maharaj (also known as Pandokhar Sarkar) is organising a two-day program at Kaliyasot Maidan, Nehru Nagar locality in the state capital Bhopal from today.

Before starting his program on Monday, he interacted with the media persons. When Maharaj was asked about the trend of preparing chits that predict about devotees` future has become popular these days, Maharaj said, "In today`s time more than 200 saints are doing the same in the country. In MP alone, over 50 saints are making chits. This practice of making chit is very old. My method of making chit is 32 years old."

When asked about the trick of preparing the note, Maharaj said, "I have been preparing it for a long time. Making a note is not a miracle but fixing life`s spoils is a miracle." Gurusharan Maharaj talked about holding a program in Nagpur as well and also challenged magician and mind reader Suhani Shah to argue with him.