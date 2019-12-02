हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Agusta Westland

Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri gets bail in Agusta Westland money laundering case

Earlier on November 29, the Delhi High Court had reserved the order on Ratul Puri's regular bail plea in Agusta Westland money laundering case.

Kamal Nath&#039;s nephew Ratul Puri gets bail in Agusta Westland money laundering case

A Special CBI court on Monday Monday (December 2) granted bail to Ratul Puri, a businessman and nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Ratul Puri was granted bail on two surities amounting to Rs 5 lakh each. Puri is facing allegations of money laundering in Agusta Westland case.

Earlier on November 29, the Delhi High Court had reserved the order on Puri's regular bail plea. Puri's counsels had argued that Enforcement Directorate had no evidence against Puri to prove that he had received money through illegal channels. His counsel had also submitted that there is no evidence that his client had received money through two channels.

The ED had opposed Puri's bail petition claiming that he might influence witnesses. In its chargesheet, the ED had alleged that EUR 17 million was given by Agusta Westland as kickbacks through two channels to Ratul Puri. 

Though Puri has been granted bail in Agusta Westland case, he will have to remain in judicial custody in connection with Moser Baer case. It is to be noted that Puri's bail plea in this matter is currently pending before the court.

Agusta Westland
