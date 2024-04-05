Kangana Ranaut Calls Subhash Chandra Bose ‘India’s First PM', Tolled On Social Media

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actress and the BJP candidate from Mandi known for her outspoken nature and controversial statements, has once again stirred up a storm in the political arena. This time, the Bollywood actress-turned-politician, who is contesting as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, sparked a heated debate by referring to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose as "India's first Prime Minister."

In a television interview, the actor-cum-politician said, "Tell me one thing, when we got independence, where did India's first PM Netaji Subash Chandra Bose go?" This statement quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with critics and political opponents lambasting her for historical inaccuracy.

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has courted controversy with her remarks. Previously, she stirred the pot by claiming that India truly gained independence only when the BJP came to power in 2014. Such provocative statements have made her a polarizing figure in both the entertainment industry and the political landscape.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also shared Kangana's statement and wrote, "Don't take her lightly - she will go ahead in the list of BJP leaders".

Taking a swipe at the actress, the Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao said in a post on X, "One BJP candidate from North says Subash Chandra Bose was our first PM!! And another BJP leader from South says Mahatma Gandhi was our PM !! Where did all these people graduate from?"

Ranaut's political affiliation with the BJP is well-documented, as she has been an ardent supporter of the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her nomination as the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, her birthplace, was met with gratitude and enthusiasm, both from her and her supporters.

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh has historically been a battleground for political dynasties, with scions of erstwhile royal families dominating the electoral landscape. However, recent years have witnessed a shift, with BJP emerging victorious in the majority of elections.

Since 2009, Mandi has seen three general elections and two by-elections, with Congress and BJP being the primary contenders. Congress has secured victory thrice, while BJP emerged triumphant in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Recent electoral dynamics were shaped by the unfortunate demise of BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma in 2021, which led to a by-election won by Congress candidate Pratibha Singh. Currently, BJP holds three out of the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, indicating the party's stronghold in the region.