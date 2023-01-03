Delhi Kanjhawala death case: No SEXUAL ASSAULT on victim, says initial autopsy report

New Delhi: Amid several twists and turns in the Kanjhawala death case, the initial post-mortem report of the 20-year-old woman, who died after being hit and dragged by a car carrying five men, has ruled any sexual assault on the deceased as no injury marks were found on her private parts, sources said on Tuesday. The initial post-mortem report was made by a panel of three doctors, the sources added. The panel of three doctors had on Monday conducted the post-mortem examination. The 20-year-old woman was killed in a horrific accident on Delhi`s outskirts late on Saturday after being hit and then dragged for about 10 to 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the vehicle.

The autopsy was conducted by the panel at Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday evening. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday confirmed that the 20-year-old woman had a pillion rider on her scooty. It may be noted that victim Anjali Singh's mother and her family members had raised suspicion that it may not just be a case of the car hitting her scooter and then dragging her for 12 km, causing her death.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Special Commissioner of Police (law & order), Sagar Preet Hooda, said that one more woman was with the victim at the time of the incident. "She suffered no injuries and went to her home after the incident. Now we have an eyewitness and her statement is being recorded under the 164 code of criminal procedure. This makes our case strong and we will complete the investigation very soon," said Hooda.

Kanjhawala death case | The deceased was not alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of the accident. She walked away from the spot after the accident. Now we have an eyewitness of the incident. Her statement will be recorded under 164 CrPC: Special CP (L&O) Zone II pic.twitter.com/HO7VcL4CMl — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

Since she was scared, she fled when the accident took place leaving her friend behind, Hooda said. Police said the victim's friend did not tell about the accident with anyone else. "This will be important evidence for us to get the accused punished," Hooda said.

The victim, who was the sole breadwinner of her family, was hit by a car on December 31 night and dragged by it for 12 kilometres. She was found naked on a road in Kanjhawala, according to police. The woman, a Sultanpuri resident, worked part-time with an event management firm and had been out for work on New Year eve when the incident happened.

Five men who were allegedly in the car were booked for culpable homicide among other sections on Monday even as the police came under charges of conducting a "shoddy investigation" in the matter. The Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible, officials said. They had been sent to three days of police custody on Monday.