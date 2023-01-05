Kanjhawala case: Transfer case to CBI, DCW chief says ‘NOT satisfied with Delhi Police probe’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday said that she is not satisfied with the investigation conducted so far by the Delhi Police and demanded that the Kanjhawala case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. “I'm not satisfied with Delhi Police's action. I recommend that this case be transferred to CBI,” Maliwal told ANI. The DCW chief further stated that “Delhi Police has not yet recovered Nidhi's phone. It's very important evidence, beyond my understanding why is it not with the police till now?”

Kanjhawala case | I'm not satisfied with Delhi Police's action. I recommend that this case be transferred to CBI. Delhi Police told us they've not recovered Nidhi's phone till now. It's very important evidence,beyond my understanding why is it not with Police till now?: DCW chief pic.twitter.com/HyhSrTC74W — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

It may be noted that Swati Maliwal had said that the victim died a painful death and that her "character assassination" should not be done. Anjali's friend Nidhi had said that the former was drunk at the time of the incident. All five accused in the case are currently in police custody. Maliwal urged people to stop questioning the morals of the Kanjhawla victim in the aftermath of claims made by her friend who was accompanying her at the time of the accident.

Police still haven't checked all CCTV footage from the 13km stretch or recorded 164(CrPC)statement of all eyewitnesses,sec302 not added. First call came at 2.22am about woman entangled in the car.But Police sprung into action only after call at 4.15am about a naked body:S Maliwal pic.twitter.com/vPmN5M9AW0 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

Anjali Singh was killed after being hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year. Her friend - Nidhi - who was riding a pillion at the time of the accident recorded her statement with Delhi Police on Tuesday. She claimed that Anjali was drunk at the time and had insisted on riding the two-wheeler. Nidhi said that they had gone to meet her friends at a hotel on Saturday night.

The DCW chief has questioned why she (Nidhi) kept silent till the police traced her on the basis of footage from CCTV cameras. "Anjali's friend has put the blame on her. She was with Anjali when the accident happened. She fled from the spot and went home. Didn't she feel the need to inform (the) police or Anjali's family about what had happened?”

"She could have followed the car that was dragging Anjali, who must have been crying for help. She could have done something so that Anjali's life could have been saved. What kind of friend is she?" Maliwal said.

Demanding a probe into the friend's claims, Maliwal said Anjali died a painful death and she should not suffer "character assassination".

"She died a painful death. She was dragged on Delhi's roads for 12 kilometres and her body was found naked. The claims of her friend need to be investigated. Anjali should not be blamed for what happened to her. The accused should be hanged," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police today stated that they are reviewing the CCTV material and that an investigation is underway. "During interrogation, we also got to know that the car was driven by Amit and not by Deepak. Two others have also been made the accused in this case. We're trying to arrest them. During the post-mortem, no evidence of sexual assault was found," said Special CP (L&O).

"We have arrested 5 accused and we are interrogating them. During interrogation, we found that two more people are involved in the incident. Our team is conducting raids. We have recorded the statement of the eye witness," said Special CP in a press conference as quoted by ANI.

All five accused are currently in police custody. Anjali Singh was cremated on Tuesday.