Kanpur clashes

Kanpur communal clashes: At least 18 detained, 3 injured

A communal clash broke out in Kanpur after members of one community started forcing the closure of shops in the Beconganj area after the Friday prayers, IANS reported.

Kanpur clashes: At least 18 people were detained after a clash broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday (Juen 3) when two groups belonging to different communities allegedly brawled over a market shutdown in, said Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Meena. The clash later turned violent and led to the firing, smoke bombs and stone-pelting leaving three injured. Two people and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes, informed Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena. Some people tried to shut down shops. It was opposed by the other group, said the police.

"A clash broke out between them. Police reached there immediately and tried to control the situation. Senior officers reached there right after and controlled the situation using force," said ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar, UP on Kanpur violence.

 "The government has taken it very seriously. Additional Police forces were sent. Hooligans being identified, and 18 arrested so far. We have video footage, we will take action," he stated.

 "Action under Gangster Act will be taken against conspirators and their property will be either seized or demolished," he further stated.

The members had announced the closure of the market in protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma`s purported derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

After Friday prayers, members of one community started getting the shops closed and the other community protested over this.

(With inputs from news agencies)

