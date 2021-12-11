हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur cop suspended after video of him hitting man with child in arms in Uttar Pradesh goes viral

"A video is going viral on social media showing police beating a man with a child in his arms. Taking cognizance of that, we have suspended the inspector and department inquiry initiated," Inspector-General. Kanpur range, Kumar said.

Kanpur cop suspended after video of him hitting man with child in arms in Uttar Pradesh goes viral

New Delhi: The police personnel has been suspended in Uttar Pradesh`s Kanpur Dehat district on Friday after a video of him hitting a man carrying a child in his arms surfaced, informed Prashant Kumar, Inspector-General, Kanpur range.

"A video is going viral on social media showing police beating a man with a child in his arms. Taking cognizance of that, we have suspended the inspector and department inquiry initiated," Kumar told media.

In the video, the cop from the local police station was first seen thrashing the man with sticks and then another policeman was seen violently trying to snatch the child from the man`s arms. The video was posted online and has now gone viral on various social media platforms. 

The incident took place on Thursday outside a district hospital in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the incident, the Inspector further directed the police personnel to handle such situations with sensitivity. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshKanpurpolice brutalitypolice brutality videoViral video
Next
Story

Three-year-old toddler among Maharashtra's 7 new Omicron cases

Must Watch

PT14M18S

Ranjan Gogoi Exclusive: Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi speaks on his decision over Ram Mandir