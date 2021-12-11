Kanpur cop suspended after video of him hitting man with child in arms in Uttar Pradesh goes viral

New Delhi: The police personnel has been suspended in Uttar Pradesh`s Kanpur Dehat district on Friday after a video of him hitting a man carrying a child in his arms surfaced, informed Prashant Kumar, Inspector-General, Kanpur range.

"A video is going viral on social media showing police beating a man with a child in his arms. Taking cognizance of that, we have suspended the inspector and department inquiry initiated," Kumar told media.

A video is going viral on social media showing police beating a man with a child in his lap. Taking cognizance of that, we've suspended the inspector &dept inquiry initiated. I've told police personnel to handle such situations with sensitivity: Prashant Kumar, IG Kanpur (10.12) pic.twitter.com/gUevEWdZvu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 10, 2021

In the video, the cop from the local police station was first seen thrashing the man with sticks and then another policeman was seen violently trying to snatch the child from the man`s arms. The video was posted online and has now gone viral on various social media platforms.

The incident took place on Thursday outside a district hospital in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the incident, the Inspector further directed the police personnel to handle such situations with sensitivity.

Live TV