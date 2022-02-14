हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Kanpur Dehat, surrounding areas are going to bless BJP yet again: PM Narendra Modi

"BJP government is inevitable, Yogi is coming back strongly. Secondly, all castes, voters of all sections without getting divided in villages and cities are voting for development and the BJP," said PM Modi. 

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 14, 2022) addressed a public rally in the Kanpur Dehat region of Uttar Pradesh. 

"The second phase trend and voting for the first phase has cleared four things: BJP government is inevitable, Yogi is coming back strongly. Secondly, all castes, voters of all sections without getting divided in villages and cities are voting for development and the BJP. Third, our mother, sisters, daughters, have taken up the BJP flag to ensure its victory, they want safety and dignity. and fourth, our Muslim sisters silently have made up their mind and coming out to bless Modi. They know those who are there for them in time in need is a real friend," says PM Modi in Kanpur.

Prime Minister is in Uttar Pradesh today and is going to campaign for 52 seats of Kanpur and Bundelkhand region.

