BJP returning to power in UP again; will celebrate Holi on 10th March itself: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exuded confidence that his party BJP is returning to power again in all five poll-bound states. Addressing a rally in Kanpur Dehat, the PM said, “High voting turnout in second phase polling in Uttar Pradesh points at BJP returning to power again.’’

PM Modi exuded confidence and said that “Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on 10th March itself.”

Voting turnout in second phase polling in Uttar Pradesh points at BJP returning to power again: PM Modi addressing a public rally in Kanpur Dehat pic.twitter.com/dmCKoXPoVz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022

Attacking the BJP rivals – Congress and Samajwadi Party – the PM said that in this election, the “Parivaarwadis” will be defeated again by the people of Uttar Pradesh. The festival of colours- Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on 10th March itself.”

The 'Parivaarwadi' will again be defeated by the people of Uttar Pradesh. The festival of colours- Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on 10th March itself: PM Modi addressing a public rally in Kanpur Dehat pic.twitter.com/cDSgCZBDif — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022

The PM went on to say, “When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh?... Earlier governments looted the people of the state.” In an apparent reference to the hijab row, the PM said, "The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many more Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now."

Accusing the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government of patronising mafia and criminals, the PM said, "If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur and other such areas in UP, a 'mafiaganj' mohalla. Now their 'mafiagiri' is counting its last breath. These 'parivaarvadis' want to give power to these mafias again. UP public will have to stay alert.''

"Before 2017, UP had ration scams every other day. They made lakhs of fake ration cards. Double engine govt ended this fake ration card scheme. Today, crores of the UP public are receiving ration free of cost. Stoves of my poor sisters & mothers will never be turned off,'' PM Modi cautioned voters.

PM Modi earlier appealed to the voters in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa to cast their ballots in the Assembly elections in the three states to "strengthen the festival of democracy".

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those who are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy."

Also in a series of tweets, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: "I urge our sisters and brothers of Goa, to vote in large numbers. Only a stable, decisive and corruption-free government can ensure the development of the state. So come out and vote for a prosperous Goa.

"I appeal to all the voters of the second phase in Uttar Pradesh, especially the youth and mothers, to vote in maximum numbers. Your one vote will decide the bright and secure future of the state. So vote yourself and inspire others to vote as well.

"Only a government free from corruption and appeasement can take forward the development, pride and honour of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Therefore, I appeal to all the voters of Uttarakhand that by voting, you should become a partner in the development and progress of the state. Voting first, refreshments later."

BJP chief J.P. Nadda urged the voters in Uttar Pradesh "to participate in the festival of democracy in maximum numbers. Your every vote is very important to build tomorrow and speed up the development of the state along with your bright future".

In the second phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, nearly 2.02 crore voters will decide the fate of 586 contestants in nine districts -- Saharanpur, Bijnore, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur -- that comprises 55 Assembly constituencies.

As many as 301 candidates are in the fray in the single-phase elections in Goa for the 40 Assembly seats. In Uttarakhand, more than 81 lakh voters in 70 assembly constituencies will decide the political fate of 632 candidates which include over 150 independents.

Live TV