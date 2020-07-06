Kanpur encounter: 3 cops suspended, reward on gangster Vikas Dubey raised to Rs 2.5 lakh

Kanpur: At least three police personnel, including two sub-inspectors and a constable, were suspended on Monday (July 6) on charges of laxity in duty in connection with the death of eight policemen in Kanpur.

"A preliminary inquiry has been initiated against all three policemen, including sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajeev, all posted at the Chaubeypur Police Station," Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P said.

They have been suspended for laxity in duty in connection with the death of eight police personnel in Kanpur, PTI quoted a police PRO as saying. An FIR would also be lodged against the policemen and they would face further action if their involvement is proved during the course of inquiry, the SSP added.

The Police also suspect Vikas Dubey's wife Richa Dubey of aiding her husband in criminal activities. According to the police, Richa, who had contested and won Zila Panchayat election from Bihar's Dhimau village, was aware of her husband's illegal activities and provided full support to him. Notably, Vikas had registered all his assets and properties on her name.

Meanwhile, an old letter, dated March 14, 2020, of Bilhaur SP (late) Devendra Mishra to SSP Kanpur Anant Dev Tiwari, where he had expressed his apprehensions about a possible major attack from gangster Vikas Dubey, is going viral on the internet. It is to be noted that Anant Dev Tiwari is now in the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police, which is probing the Kanpur encounter case.

The STF has also been investigating Chaubepur SO Vinay Tiwari for his alleged role in tipping-off gangster Dubey and his men about police team comprising of 15-16 personnel conducting a raid at Dubey's resident in Bikru village in the wee hours of July 3 to arrest him.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh DGP on Monday raised the price-money on gangster and notorious history-sheeter Vikas Dubey for the second time from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh.

On July 4, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation from the residence of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case. "Some of the weapons recovered are licensed under names of people associated with him, but they were used by Vikas. This is similar to how Naxals operate," police said.

Acting on information that illegal weapons and huge quantities of explosives were hidden at Vikas Dubey's house, police conducted a search operation and recovered 25 cartridges, 2 kg explosives, and 15 live bombs. Heavy explosives, so powerful in nature to be able to blow up the whole house, was kept there.

During the search, it was found that Dubey had about 12 licensed weapons in his family. He used to issue arms licenses in the name of people living with him and then used them for himself. "Dayashankar, who was injured in a police encounter today, is also one of them," SP Dinesh Kumar said.

According to sources, Dubey's last location was traced in Auraiya and it is suspected that he might have gone to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, crossing the Uttar Pradesh border. Posters of Vikas Dubey were also put up in all adjoining district and along the UP-Nepal borders. According to official sources, the Pilibhit police has sounded a high alert on the Indo-Nepal border in a bid to foil the gangster's possible attempt to escape to Nepal through the perforated border with the district.

Even after 80 hours, the UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey, sources informed.