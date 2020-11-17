Kanpur gangrape-murder: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP CM Yogi Adityanath over rising crime against women

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday (November 17) attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women's safety, saying will Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath answer how successful is his 'Mission Shakti' as news reports on crimes against women show they are 'not safe' in the state at all.

Chief Minister Adityanath last month launched 'Mission Shakti' campaign focusing on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls, with a stern warning that perpetrators of crimes against females will be dealt with an iron hand.

Attacking the government, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "Will the Chief Minister of UP bother to tell how successful is his Mission Shakti? Because news reports on crimes against women from UP are saying that UP is not safe for women at all. In many places, girls committed suicide because their pleas were not heard," the Congress general secretary-in-charge UP said.

क्या यूपी के सीएम साहब ये बताने का कष्ट करेंगे कि उनका मिशन शक्ति कितना सफल रहा? क्योंकि यूपी से महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराधों की आ रही खबरें तो कह रही हैं कि यूपी महिलाओं के लिए एकदम सुरक्षित नहीं है। कई जगहों पर तो लड़कियों ने जान दे दी क्योंकि उनकी कोई सुनवाई न हुई। pic.twitter.com/LoOEPNMhNX — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 17, 2020

The comment from Priyanka Gandhi on Uttar Pradesh government comes in the wake of the brutal Kanpur incident in which a 6-year-old minor girl was abducted, gangraped by two men and killed. The accused then removed lungs from the corpse for black magic purpose.

