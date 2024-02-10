Amid the Ram Temple fervour that has gripped the nation, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed a grand event led by BJP leader Ramesh Awasthi and The Great Khali. The Sanatan Yatra, which spanned a distance of approximately 40 kilometres, started from Ramlala Mandir, Rawatpur Goan, drawing the participation of over 300 cars and several Rath, along with a multitude of people.

As the yatra traversed through the streets of Kanpur, the enthusiasm of the crowd was palpable, with people welcoming the procession with open arms and showering flowers along its path. Free diyas, Ram calendars, and copies of the Bhagavad Gita to the public were distributed during the yatra symbolizing messages of peace, harmony, and spiritual wisdom.

BJP leader Ramesh Awasthi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, emphasizing the celebration of rich cultural heritage and spiritual values. The yatra also featured a special Ram Darshan Rath, showcasing Ram Darbar and notable political figures such as BJP National President JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, Shri Ram Seva Mission's national co-ordinator Sachin Awasthi had written to PM Narendra Modi to declare 22 January as “Sanatan Divas” every year. Ram Temple's consecration ceremony was held in Ayodhya on January 22.