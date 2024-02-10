trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2719911
NewsIndia
KANPUR

Kanpur News: BJP's Ramesh Awasthi & The Great Khali Lead Sanatan Yatra Amid Ram Temple Fervour

BJP leader Ramesh Awasthi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, emphasizing the celebration of rich cultural heritage and spiritual values.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 07:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kanpur News: BJP's Ramesh Awasthi & The Great Khali Lead Sanatan Yatra Amid Ram Temple Fervour

Amid the Ram Temple fervour that has gripped the nation, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed a grand event led by BJP leader Ramesh Awasthi and The Great Khali. The Sanatan Yatra, which spanned a distance of approximately 40 kilometres, started from Ramlala Mandir, Rawatpur Goan, drawing the participation of over 300 cars and several Rath, along with a multitude of people.

As the yatra traversed through the streets of Kanpur, the enthusiasm of the crowd was palpable, with people welcoming the procession with open arms and showering flowers along its path. Free diyas, Ram calendars, and copies of the Bhagavad Gita to the public were distributed during the yatra symbolizing messages of peace, harmony, and spiritual wisdom. 

BJP leader Ramesh Awasthi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, emphasizing the celebration of rich cultural heritage and spiritual values. The yatra also featured a special Ram Darshan Rath, showcasing Ram Darbar and notable political figures such as BJP National President JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

Earlier, Shri Ram Seva Mission's national co-ordinator Sachin Awasthi had written to PM Narendra Modi to declare 22 January as “Sanatan Divas” every year. Ram Temple's consecration ceremony was held in Ayodhya on January 22.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
DNA Video
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'