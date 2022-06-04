हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kanpur

Kanpur violent clash update: Cops arrest 36, register 3 FIRs; investigation underway

Kanpur: "Action under Gangster Act will be taken against conspirators and their property will be either seized or demolished," said Police Commissioner, Vijay Singh Meena.

Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: After a clash broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday (June 3), 36 people were arrested and 3 FIRs were registered. "...36 people have been arrested while three FIRs have been registered so far. More people are being identified on the basis of the video," said Police Commissioner, Vijay Singh Meena told ANI. "Action under Gangster Act will be taken against conspirators and their property will be either seized or demolished," he further stated.

The violence broke out when two groups belonging to different communities allegedly brawled over a market shutdown in. The clash later turned violent and led to the firing, smoke bombs and stone-pelting leaving three injured.

Two people and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes, informed Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena. Some people tried to shut down shops. It was opposed by the other group, said the police.

Investigation in the matter is underway.

