Kanwar Yatra: All Govt, Private Schools, Colleges Closed In This UP District From July 8-16

Muzaffarnagar: All government and private educational institutions here will remain closed from July 8 to 16 in view of the Kanwar Yatra, district administration officials said on Tuesday. The Kanwar Yatra commenced on Tuesday. It will culminate on August 15 as holy Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva

District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bengari said all schools and colleges, including private institutions, have been ordered to remain shut from July 8 to July 16 in view of the Kanwar Yatra in the district.

The district has been divided into 16 zones and 80 sectors and in every zone executive magistrates have been deployed there. Bengari said that 1,379 CCTV cameras have been stalled in sensitive places



SSP Sanjiv Suman said 3,000 police personnel have been deployed for the yatra security.

He said that drones will be used for surveillance.

Heavy traffic has been banned on Ganga canal road here and traffic on Delhi-Haridwar National Highway will be diverted from July 11 to prevent any untoward incident during the yatra.

Traffic from Delhi to Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haridwar highway would be diverted to alternative routes.

Kanwarias (devotees of Lord Shiva) gather and go to Haridwar every year to take a dip in the river Ganga and collect the water that is offered to Lord Shiva.