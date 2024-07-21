Kanwar Yatra: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory From Monday, Check Out Route Details

New Delhi: The Kanwar Yatra is all set to begin on the first day of Sawan on Monday and will conclude on August 2. The Delhi Police on Sunday released a traffic advisory detailing extensive preparation for the approaching Kanwar Yatra, emphasizing potential congestion at various locations.

A large number of Kanwariyas are expected to reach Delhi, with some planning to travel to Haryana and Rajasthan through Delhi's border. According to the advisory, the expected number of people is about 15- 20 lakh.

As per the advisory, at the time of Kanwarias' movement period, traffic violations will be monitored and enforced through on-the-spot prosecution and by photography or videography of violations.

The devotees carrying Kanwars will traverse multiple routes, including Apsara Border, Shahdara Flyover, Seelampur 'T' Point, ISBT Flyover Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, NH-8 and exit from Rajokri Border for Haryana, the advisory said, according to PTI.

To facilitate a smooth yatra for the Kanwarias, the advisory stated that heavy transport vehicles (HTV) will be redirected by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Mohan Nagar to NH-24. Additionally, HTV traffic will not be permitted towards Wazirabad road through Bhopura and towards GT road via the Apsara Border during this period.

The movement of Kanwarias and setting up of Kanwaria camps on the side, traffic congestion or obstruction is likely to be experienced at several places, the advisory stated.

Normally, heavy traffic congestion occurs in the area near Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to the fire station, Boulevard Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T-Point, Mathura Raod etc, the advisory said.