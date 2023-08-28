trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654498
Kapil Sibal Slams Amit Shah For Targeting Ashok Gehlot Over ‘Red Diary’

Earlier this month, the BJP had slammed the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after he sacked minister Rajendra Gudha who had released three pages of the 'red diary' and accused the ruling Congress of corruption.

Last Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 07:11 AM IST|Source: IANS
Kapil Sibal Slams Amit Shah For Targeting Ashok Gehlot Over ‘Red Diary’ Image credit: IANS

New Delhi: Former union minister and MP Kapil  Sibal on Sunday attacked Home Minister Amit Shah after he asked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to resign over the issue of ‘laal diary’ (red diary).

"In Rajasthan, Amit Shah targets Gehlot over a 'red diary'. Where is the red diary Amit ji? Produce it. Have you forgotten about the 'Birla-Sahara diaries' where the black deeds were 'written' not hidden?" Sibal wrote on X while referring to Shah’s remarks against the Chief Minister during a programme in Rajasthan on Saturday.


Shah, who was in Gangapur in the poll-bound state, to participate in the Kisan Sammelan had said: "Nowadays, Gehlot is very much afraid of red colour and red diary because black deeds are hidden inside the red diary, the black book record of crores of rupees black business is in the red diary. If you have even an iota of shame left, resign and contest polls."

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held later this year. It is likely that ‘corruption’ will be among the major issues of the BJP in the upcoming polls to take on the Gehlot government.

