Karauli violence

Karauli stone-pelting could have been ‘pre-planned’: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Calling the recent Karauli violence "unfortunate",  Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said, "The manner in which stone-pelting took place, I can say that it could've been pre-planned. It's being investigated, all facts will come to the fore." 

File Photo

New Delhi: Condemning the recent communal clashes in Karauli, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday (April 6) said the stone-pelting incident could have been “pre-planned”. 

He also said the Ashok Gehlot-led government should be careful and ensure such incidents do not repeat. “It's unfortunate and condemnable. The manner in which stone-pelting took place, I can say that it could've been pre-planned. It's being investigated, all facts will come to the fore. Govt should be careful and see that it doesn't happen again,” ANI quoted the Rajasthan Governor as saying.

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Karauli after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally celebrating Nav Samvatsar as it passed through a Muslim-dominated area. A few shops and a bike were also torched in the violent clashes. 

As many as two dozen people were wounded in the violence while 30 others were detained. Following the incident, on April 4, the district administration extended the curfew till April 7 along with suspending the internet till further orders.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Tuesday had alleged that the Karauli violence was planned. He claimed that hundreds of stones were collected a day before the bike rally in Karauli.

Earlier on Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had accused the BJP of creating a law and order issue in the state. Commenting on Karauli violence and BJP national president JP Nadda's visit to Sawai Madhopur, Gehlot said, "They (BJP leaders) come to set fire. They are setting the whole country on fire...He came and fire erupted. They are creating such an atmosphere."

Meanwhile, as per IANS, an Independent councillor, Matloom Ahmed, has been booked for allegedly inciting the violence in Karauli. As per IANS sources, Ahmed, who has been identified as the main conspirator, is absconding.

(With agency inputs)

