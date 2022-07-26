New Delhi: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 26, 2022) saluted the brave sons of the country who fought in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan and laid down their lives to protect Mother India. While Murmu said that the Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the "extraordinary valour of the armed forces", Modi said that it is the "symbol of pride and glory" of "Maa Bharati".

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary bravery, valour and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. The country will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind," Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

कारगिल विजय दिवस हमारे सशस्त्र बलों की असाधारण वीरता, पराक्रम और दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रतीक है। भारत माता की रक्षा के लिए अपने प्राण न्योछावर करने वाले सभी वीर सैनिकों को मैं नमन करती हूं। सभी देशवासी, उनके और उनके परिवारजनों के प्रति सदैव ऋणी रहेंगे। जय हिन्द! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2022

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of 'Maa Bharati'. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

कारगिल विजय दिवस मां भारती की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक है। इस अवसर पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा में पराक्रम की पराकाष्ठा करने वाले देश के सभी साहसी सपूतों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/wIHyTrNPMU July 26, 2022

Kargil war

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

#OperationVijay



Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminiscence of undaunted bravery & courage of the #Bravehearts who inscribed a golden chapter in history, with their blood & sacrifice.

They gave a befitting reply to enemy's misadventure and a resounding victory to #India.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/HwVFrYHwt1 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 26, 2022

The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the Kargil war.

ALSO READ | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: These IAF fighter jets turned the war in favour of India against Pakistan