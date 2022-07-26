NewsIndia
KARGIL VIJAY DIWAS

Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of India's pride: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi salute brave jawans

July 26 is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 26, 2022) saluted the brave sons of the country who fought in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan and laid down their lives to protect Mother India. While Murmu said that the Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the "extraordinary valour of the armed forces", Modi said that it is the "symbol of pride and glory" of "Maa Bharati". 

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary bravery, valour and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. The country will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind," Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of 'Maa Bharati'. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Kargil war

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the Kargil war.

ALSO READ | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: These IAF fighter jets turned the war in favour of India against Pakistan

Kargil Vijay DiwasKargil warDroupadi MurmuNarendra ModiOperation Vijay

