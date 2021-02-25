हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnal blast

Karnal blast: Death toll rises to three in explosion at cracker factory

The blast took place late Tuesday evening (February 23) at Ghoghripur road on the outskirts of the city. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that the bodies had been sent for the postmortem and the family members of the deceased were informed.    

Karnal blast: Death toll rises to three in explosion at cracker factory
Credit: Twitter / ANI

New Delhi: Two more people have succumbed to their injuries taking the death toll to three in the explosion at a cracker factory in Haryana's Karnal.

The blast took place late Tuesday evening (February 23) at Ghoghripur road on the outskirts of the city.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Kumar, 25, and Kumar Swamy, 28. Bala Kumar, 24, had died on the spot earlier. All three had sustained severe burn injuries. All of them hailed from Tamil Nadu. 

Another worker, who was seriously injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
 
Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that the bodies had been sent for the postmortem and the family members of the deceased were informed.

"We have informed the family members of the deceased. The injured is being treated in the hospital. An investigation is underway," ANI quoted police as saying.

A team of ballistic experts led by Jai Singh, DSP of Gharaunda, visited the factory to investigate the cause of the mishap.

The district authorities have started a probe to check the fire safety arrangements in the factory.

