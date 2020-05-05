Karnataka 1st PUC result 2020 on May 5, how to check it on karresults, kseeb SuVidya websites

The result for pre-university course (PUC) first year or class 11 level of exam will be released on May 5 (Tuesday), Karnataka government has announced. According to the state government, the result will be declared by the Dakshin Kanna Pre University Principals Association (DKPUCPA). This year the result will not be displayed at respective colleges in order to ensure social distancing and other safety measures due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“The results of the first year Pre-University Examinations will be announced on May 5. The results will be sent directly to students. Hence, colleges will not be displaying the results,” S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, was quoted as saying by media.

It is learnt that the results will also be sent via emails or SMSes to the registered mobile numbers of students and will also be available at an online portal SuVidya. The result for the PUC I February exams will declared on karresults, kseeb SuVidya websites at 10 am tomorrow.

How to check the Karnataka 1st Year PUC Results 2020 on karresults, kseeb SuVidya websites:

Step 1: Visit www.karresults.nic.in, www.pue.kar.nic.in, dkpucpa.com,

Step 2: Check the Result portal on the home page.

Step 3: Open the Result portal in the new page.

Step 4: Check the PUC 1st Year Result Link and open it.

Step 5: Enter the Registration Number.

Step 6: Click on the submit button.

Step 7: Check the Result Details and Download scorecard.

Step 8: Take a printout of Score Card for future uses.