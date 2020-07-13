Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 to be declared on July 14; check karresults.nic.in

New Delhi: Karnataká Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) is all set to announce the 2nd PUC or Class 12th result on July 14 at 11:30 am. Students will be able to check their results at karresults.nic.in. Nearly 6 lakh students registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam this year.

The Karnataka PUC exams were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later postponed midway. The pending exams were, however, conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

The state government had arranged additional 13,528 rooms across the state apart from the 23,064 rooms in which all exams were conducted before the lockdown. The students can also check their results via an online portal- SuVidya, result.bspucpa.com.

Notably, the Karnataka first PUC Result was declared on May 4. The state had scheduled to conduct the class 12th or 2nd PUC exam from March 3 to 23, but some papers were postponed due to the lockdown. The exam for English paper was then conducted on June 18 after the lockdown was lifted in the state.

In 2019, Karnataka 2nd PUC result recorded an overall pass percentage of 61.73 per cent. Science students had recorded 66.58 passing percentage, commerce students had 66.39% while arts had 50.53%.